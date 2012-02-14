UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
Feb 14 U.S. gold and copper futures fell Tuesday as economic worries about credit downgrades in Europe offset optimism on a Greek rescue package.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold futures fell as a brief recovery in the euro ran out of steam and Moody's warned that the agency may cut its triple-A credit ratings of France, Britain and Austria.
* An official from the Shanghai Gold Exchange said it planned to launch over-the-counter gold trading and was in talks with the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to conduct these trades via the interbank market.
* Copper futures dropped after the euro trimmed gains against the dollar on waning enthusiasm over a survey showing Germany, Europe's largest economy, was holding up despite the debt crisis.
ECONOMY
* U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January as consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online shopping.
MARKETS
* European stocks turned lower after initial gains based on economic optimism.
* Crude oil held steady. (Reporting By Frank Tang)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.