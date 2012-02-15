Feb 15 U.S. gold and copper futures climbed on Wednesday on a weaker dollar against the euro and economic optimism based on expectations that Greece may avert a default.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures rose, influenced by the weaker dollar and firmer base metals as the market leant toward its commodity-specific properties.

* Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson cut his gold ETF bullion holdings by about $600 million in the fourth quarter, a second straight reduction that was likely driven by client redemption needs as he remained upbeat on the metal.

* Copper futures climbed on better demand expectations, boosted by positive comments from China on the euro zone debt crisis and cautious expectations that Greece may be able to avert a messy default.

ECONOMY

* U.S. Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its Jan. 24-25 meeting, 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT).

* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).

* U.S. Federal Reserve releases industrial production and capacity utilization data for January, 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT).

* U.S. National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues February housing market index, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

* The euro zone economy shrank at the end of 2011 and will flirt with a mild recession under the weight of the sovereign debt crisis, data showed, but strength in France and resilience in Germany may keep it above water.

MARKETS

* The rally in riskier assets such as the euro and equities resumed on Wednesday on hopes a growing flood of money from major central banks will support growth as data showed the euro zone's debt-laden economy headed for a recession.

* Oil rose to $119 a barrel as real and threatened supply disruptions outweighed concerns about the health of the global economy.

Prices at 7:36 a.m. EST (1236 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1731.90 14.20 0.8% 10.5% US silver 33.780 0.427 1.3% 21.0% US platinum 1644.90 16.90 1.0% 17.5% US palladium 692.25 5.00 0.7% 5.5% US copper 383.20 1.75 0.5% 11.5% (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)