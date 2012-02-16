Feb 16 U.S. gold and copper futures both fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar against the euro on Greek debt worries triggered profit taking after recent rallies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures fell, pressured by the euro's slide to three-week lows versus the dollar after European officials postponed a decision on a bailout package for Greece, which fuelled fears the heavily indebted nation could face a chaotic default.

* Gold demand struck 14-year highs in 2011, driven by record investment, buying in China and central bank purchases, which hit their highest in at least 40 years, according to an industry report from the World Gold Council on Thursday.

* Major consumer India's gold imports slumped 44 percent in the last quarter of 2011, however, as record-high local prices depressed buying interest, and shipments are likely to remain at similar levels this year.

* Copper futures fell to a three-week low, breaking below a key support level, as delays to securing a bailout package for highly indebted Greece undermined sentiment dampened demand expectations.

ECONOMY

* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near four-year low, a government report showed, suggesting the labor market was finally strengthening.

* U.S. producer prices outside food and energy recorded their largest increase in six months in January, but are unlikely to ignite inflation pressures given the slack in the labor market.

* U.S. Jan housing starts rose 1.5 percent.

MARKETS

* European shares fell and the euro eased after a delay in the decision on a bailout for debt-strapped Greece unnerved investors.

* U.S. crude oil futures drifted lower.

Prices at 8:49 a.m. EST (1348 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1710.90 -17.20 -1.0% 9.2% US silver 32.795 -0.618 -1.8% 17.5% US platinum 1610.40 -27.80 -1.7% 15.1% US palladium 678.15 -5.50 -0.8% 3.4% US copper 373.95 -6.20 -1.6% 8.8% (Reporting By Frank Tang)