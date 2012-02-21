Feb 21 U.S. gold and copper futures rose
sharply Tuesday on economic optimism after euro zone finance
ministers sealed a critical bailout for Greece to avert a
chaotic default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures rose for a second day, taking its cue
from a rally in the euro after Europe struck a deal with Greece
on its emergency funding.
* Silver futures took its cue from a higher gold price and
edged up on the day, shrugging off a decline in January imports
of silver by China, a major consumer of the metal.
* U.S. Copper rose as the euro gained after the bailout
package for Greece, which also increased investors' appetite for
assets perceived as risky such as industrial metals.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* European shares eased on worries over growth in the wake
of a long-awaited agreement on a second bailout for debt-ridden
Greece. The euro also eased.
* Crude oil was firmer amid supply disruptions ranging from
Iran to Sudan to the North Sea.
Prices at 8:23 a.m. EST (1323 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1747.30 21.40 1.2% 11.5%
US silver 33.890 0.674 2.0% 21.4%
US platinum 1679.00 45.10 2.8% 20.0%
US palladium 706.15 18.05 2.6% 7.6%
US copper 380.20 9.40 2.5% 10.7%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)