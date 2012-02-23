Feb 23 U.S. gold futures rose Thursday on
the back of a down dollar. Copper futures inched down on world
demand worries.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures extended gains after hitting three-month
highs in the previous session, spurred on by the strength in the
euro following Europe's bailout deal with Greece.
* Gold is heading for its biggest one-week rally in a month,
and Thursday gains are also boosted by buying related to an
option expiration later in the day.
* U.S. copper futures are mildly weaker, with investors
caught between a stronger-than-expected outcome from German
business sentiment data and EU expectations for the euro zone's
economic output to contract in 2012.
ECONOMY
* U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for week ended
Fe. 18. 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT)
MARKETS
* European stocks and the euro rose on the back of upbeat
German business sentiment.
* Brent crude oil rose to a 9-month high on tension between
Iran and the West over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
Prices at 8:12 a.m. EST (1312 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1779.40 8.10 0.5% 13.6%
US silver 34.600 0.336 1.0% 23.9%
US platinum 1730.00 9.20 0.5% 23.6%
US palladium 719.90 2.15 0.3% 9.7%
US copper 381.80 -1.45 -0.4% 11.1%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)