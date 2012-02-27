(Refiles to additional subscribers)

Feb 27 U.S. gold and copper futures weakened at the start of the trading week on Monday, pressured by European debt worries and higher oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures fell in line with the euro, equities and other commodities, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the impact of high crude oil prices on economic recovery spurred risk aversion.

* U.S. copper futures were also under pressure as Chinese demand remained weak, high oil prices threatened to derail a fragile global economy and as investors fretted about how Europe would fund its mountain of debt.

* Looking forward, China's National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to release the official manufacturing activity number on Thursday, and if it confirms last week's poor HSBC flash data reading, copper may be prone to more selling.

ECONOMY

* No major U.S. economic data due.

MARKETS

* European stocks and the euro slipped on worries that higher oil prices could prevent an economic recovery.

* Crude oil backtracked a bit after its rise to 10-month highs on worries over supply disruption in the Middle East.

Prices at 9:08 a.m. EST (1408 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1773.80 -2.60 -0.2% 13.2% US silver 35.395 0.057 0.2% 26.8% US platinum 1709.80 -5.30 -0.3% 22.2% US palladium 708.40 -2.35 -0.3% 8.0% US copper 383.85 -2.45 -0.6% 11.7%

(Reporting By Chris Kelly)