Feb 29 U.S. copper futures rallied on
Wednesday after the European Central Bank offered banks 530
billion euros of cheap money and after the U.S. reported a
faster-than-forecast 3.0 percent fourth quarter growth pace,
while gold slipped with the euro following the liquidity
addition.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Copper prices rallied to a more than two-week high after
banks snapped up more than 500 billion euros in cheap funding
from the European Central Bank, helping risky assets push
higher.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was $8,638 a tonne at 1318 GMT, up 0.4 percent from a close of
$8,600 a tonne on Tuesday. A session peak at $8,695.25 was its
highest level since Feb. 10.
* U.S. copper futures for May delivery jumped 2.65
cents to $3.9480.
* Banks took 530 billion euros at the European Central
Bank's second offering of three-year funds, slightly above
forecasts, fuelling hopes that more credit will flow to
businesses and government borrowing costs will ease further.
* Gold eased, reversing a brief move higher after the
European Central Bank fed cash-hungry commercial banks over half
a trillion euros in cheap loans, further greasing the wheels of
the financial system, but depressing the euro's value.
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent on the day to
$1,785.46 an ounce, bringing the gains for February to 2.6
percent, which would mark a second monthly gain.
* Continued failure of the price to breach $1,800 an ounce
could prompt some investors to book profits, analysts said.
* U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell by $5.70
cents an ounce to $1,782.70.
ECONOMY
* U.S. preliminary GDP for Q4 grew by 3.0 percent, faster
than forecasts of up 2.8 percent.
* The U.S. economy's growth pace quickened in the fourth
quarter on slightly firmer consumer and business spending, which
could help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early
2012.
* February Chicago PMI due at 945 a.m. EST. Index expected
to rise to 61.5.
* Federal Reserve's Beige Book due at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900
GMT).
MARKETS
* The U.S. dollar and the euro pared losses against the yen
on Wednesday after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S.
economic expansion data for the fourth quarter.
* Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on
Wednesday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew at a
slightly faster rate than initially thought in the fourth
quarter.
Prices at 8:37 a.m. EST (1336 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1784.80 -3.60 -0.2% 13.9%
US silver 37.075 -0.065 -0.2% 32.8%
US platinum 1727.00 3.50 0.2% 23.4%
US palladium 719.95 0.20 0.0% 9.7%
US copper 392.70 1.50 0.4% 14.3%