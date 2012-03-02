(Corrects spelling of early in headline)

NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. gold and copper futures fell with the euro on Friday, but investors seeking the metals at lower levels limits losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold stumbled under the weight of the stronger dollar, and was set for its largest weekly decline since mid-December, after an aggressive sell-off earlier in the week. Still, investors showed no loss of appetite for the metal at lower levels.

* Spot gold was indicated 0.5 percent lower on the day at $1,707.51 an ounce by 1325 GMT, heading for a 3 percent decline this week.

* U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost $11.40 an ounce at $1,710.80 per ounce.

* Copper prices steadied after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, following reassuring manufacturing data from China. But continued concerns about slow demand from the metal's top consumer kept prices soft.

* Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $8,584 a tonne in official rings, down from Thursday's close of $8,630 a tonne.

* The red metal earlier hit a session high of 8,670 a tonne, not far from the year's peak of $8,765 reached in early February, although volumes were thin going into the weekend.

* U.S. copper futures for May delivery were down 1.90 cents to $3.9125 per lb.

ECONOMY

* New York ISM due at 0945 a.m. EST (1445 GMT)

MARKETS

* World stocks rose again in the wake of the European Central Bank's massive cash injection.

* The dollar gained against the euro, which was hurt by lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

* Crude oil slipped after fears eased over potential supply disruption in the Middle East.

Prices at 8:43 a.m. EST (1343 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1707.70 -14.50 -0.8% 9.0% US silver 34.935 -0.676 -1.9% 25.1% US platinum 1697.80 -3.30 -0.2% 21.3% US palladium 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% US copper 391.00 -1.45 -0.4% 13.8%

(Reporting by Carole Vaporean)