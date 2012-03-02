RPT-COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. gold and copper futures fell with the euro on Friday, but investors seeking the metals at lower levels limits losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold stumbled under the weight of the stronger dollar, and was set for its largest weekly decline since mid-December, after an aggressive sell-off earlier in the week. Still, investors showed no loss of appetite for the metal at lower levels.
* Spot gold was indicated 0.5 percent lower on the day at $1,707.51 an ounce by 1325 GMT, heading for a 3 percent decline this week.
* U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost $11.40 an ounce at $1,710.80 per ounce.
* Copper prices steadied after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, following reassuring manufacturing data from China. But continued concerns about slow demand from the metal's top consumer kept prices soft.
* Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $8,584 a tonne in official rings, down from Thursday's close of $8,630 a tonne.
* The red metal earlier hit a session high of 8,670 a tonne, not far from the year's peak of $8,765 reached in early February, although volumes were thin going into the weekend.
* U.S. copper futures for May delivery were down 1.90 cents to $3.9125 per lb.
ECONOMY
* New York ISM due at 0945 a.m. EST (1445 GMT)
MARKETS
* World stocks rose again in the wake of the European Central Bank's massive cash injection.
* The dollar gained against the euro, which was hurt by lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
* Crude oil slipped after fears eased over potential supply disruption in the Middle East.
Prices at 8:43 a.m. EST (1343 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG US gold 1707.70 -14.50 -0.8% 9.0% US silver 34.935 -0.676 -1.9% 25.1% US platinum 1697.80 -3.30 -0.2% 21.3% US palladium 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% US copper 391.00 -1.45 -0.4% 13.8%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean)
