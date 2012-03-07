NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. gold futures rose Wednesday, snapping three straight losing days, on improved economic sentiment. Copper followed suit.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures rose on a rebound in the euro versus the dollar and a tentative recovery in demand for physical gold at lower prices.

* Platinum and palladium futures underpinned as tens of thousands of South Africans staged a one-day national strike, hitting mining production.

* Copper futures edged up, recovering from previous day's sharp falls to trade near a three-week low, with the metal remaining near the bottom of its recent trading range on uncertainty about demand from top consumer China.

ECONOMY

* Japanese January leading indicators rose 1.1 percent.

* German January industrial orders fell 2.7 percent, defying expectations for a 0.5 percent rise.

MARKETS

* European shares steadied and the euro recovered from a 3-week low as markets braced for the outcome of the Greek debt restructuring deal.

* Crude gained after China said it would boost energy imports this year.

Prices at 8:28 a.m. EST (1328 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1679.70 7.60 0.5% 7.2% US silver 32.995 0.212 0.7% 18.2% US platinum 1625.10 13.20 0.8% 16.1% US palladium 676.00 4.40 0.7% 3.0% US copper 372.85 -0.85 -0.2% 8.5% (Reporting By Frank Tang)