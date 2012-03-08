ArcelorMittal, SAIL's India joint venture talks at an impasse - sources
* Deadline to seal SAIL-ArcelorMittal joint venture ends in May
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. gold and copper futures rose on optimism about a nearly completed Greece's debt deal to avert a chaotic default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures up, led by a climb in the euro on the back of growing confidence in Greece's ability to complete a bond swap to avoid defaulting on its debt.
* Bullion's decline to six-week lows earlier this week lifted investor demand.
* Copper futures rose more than 1 percent as investor confidence improved on hopes that Greece would complete a debt swap and with a weaker dollar also supporting base metals.
ECONOMY
* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but not enough to change perceptions that the labor market was strengthening.
MARKETS
* Stock markets and the euro gained on hopes that Greece would pull off a bond swap needed to avoid a default and that news on the U.S. economy would continue to improve.
* Oil rose on hopes that Greece would win enough creditor support to avoid a messy default on its debt and on continuing fears of supply disruptions from Iran.
Prices at 8:50 a.m. EST (1350 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG US gold 1701.00 17.10 1.0% 8.6% US silver 33.935 0.350 1.0% 21.5% US platinum 1639.00 11.70 0.7% 17.1% US palladium 697.90 12.55 1.8% 6.4% US copper 381.15 4.45 1.2% 10.9% (Reporting By Frank Tang)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann has doused speculation the Swiss speciality chemical maker could soon unload its plastics and coatings business and use the proceeds to buy a big, faster-growing target.
COLOMBO, Feb 17 Sri Lankan shares declined in a shortened session on Friday, further moving away from a four-week closing high hit earlier in the week, as investors sold banking stocks amid concerns over rising market interest rates.