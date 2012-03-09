NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. gold futures fell as the dollar jumped after an encouraging U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, while copper contracts remained higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures turned negative after a better-than-expected jobs report boosted the dollar, erasing initial gains due to optimism surrounding Greece's debt swap.

* U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, a sign the economic recovery was broadening and in less need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* Copper futures remained higher, as investors digested the jobs report.

* Copper prices were already spurred by expectations that China could ease monetary policy further and boost demand for industrial metals after inflation slowed.

MARKETS

* The euro fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar as profit taking quickened pace after the nonfarm payrolls report.

* Brent crude dipped with the Greek bond swap out of the way after the U.S. employment report.

Prices at 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1690.20 -8.50 -0.5% 7.9% US silver 33.660 -0.161 -0.5% 20.6% US platinum 1665.00 8.30 0.5% 19.0% US palladium 697.70 -1.75 -0.3% 6.3% US copper 381.50 2.40 0.6% 11.0% (Reporting By Frank Tang)