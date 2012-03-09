COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. gold futures fell as the dollar jumped after an encouraging U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, while copper contracts remained higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures turned negative after a better-than-expected jobs report boosted the dollar, erasing initial gains due to optimism surrounding Greece's debt swap.
* U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, a sign the economic recovery was broadening and in less need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* Copper futures remained higher, as investors digested the jobs report.
* Copper prices were already spurred by expectations that China could ease monetary policy further and boost demand for industrial metals after inflation slowed.
MARKETS
* The euro fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar as profit taking quickened pace after the nonfarm payrolls report.
* Brent crude dipped with the Greek bond swap out of the way after the U.S. employment report.
Prices at 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG US gold 1690.20 -8.50 -0.5% 7.9% US silver 33.660 -0.161 -0.5% 20.6% US platinum 1665.00 8.30 0.5% 19.0% US palladium 697.70 -1.75 -0.3% 6.3% US copper 381.50 2.40 0.6% 11.0% (Reporting By Frank Tang)
