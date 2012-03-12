NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. gold and copper futures fell Monday, taking the lead from a drop in crude oil prices, as markets now focus on the Federal Reserve's policy statement later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures slid nearly 1 percent under pressure from dwindling expectations for the Federal Reserve to signal the need for more measures to keep U.S. rates low.

* Longer-term gold exchange-traded fund investors took their bullion holdings to a fresh record, Reuters data showed.

* Copper futures eased due to concern about over-supply and demand in commodity-consuming giant China.

ECONOMY

* China posted a $31.5 billion trade deficit in February, flipping a $27.3 billion January surplus on a 39.6 percent expansion in imports and an 18.4 percent export rise.

MARKETS

* Improving U.S. economic data kept the dollar flat, while shares and commodities gave up gains on fretting about Asia slowing and Europe's debts and scant growth.

* Oil prices snapped four days of gains on worries over Middle East supplies and the health of the global economy and fuel demand.

Prices at 8:50 a.m. EST (1250 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1696.70 -14.90 -0.9% 8.3% US silver 33.715 -0.497 -1.4% 20.8% US platinum 1679.80 -5.10 -0.3% 20.0% US palladium 704.65 -5.30 -0.8% 7.4% US copper 382.00 -4.05 -1.0% 11.2% (Reporting By Frank Tang)