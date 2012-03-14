NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. gold and copper futures fell sharply Wednesday a day after the Federal Reserve offered few clues to further monetary easing.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures fell to their lowest since late January after a modest upgrade of the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic outlook gave the dollar fresh impetus and investors an excuse to lighten holdings of bullion.

* Copper futures eased, falling from a one-week high hit in the previous session as uncertainty about the outlook for demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment, with a strong dollar adding pressure to base metals prices.

ECONOMY

* U.S. import prices rose in February on sharply higher petroleum costs.

* However, there were little signs of underlying imported inflation pressures as food prices posted their largest decline in three years.

MARKETS

* World shares turned flat after initially rising on a sunny economic outlook for the U.S. whose banks passed stress tests.

* Crude oil dipped on expectations for an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1646.00 -48.30 -2.8% 5.1% US silver 32.890 -0.691 -2.0% 17.8% US platinum 1684.70 -17.10 -1.0% 20.4% US palladium 700.00 -8.85 -1.3% 6.7% US copper 385.15 -5.10 -1.3% 12.1% (Reporting By Frank Tang)