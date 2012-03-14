Iran aims for annual steel exports of 20-25 million tonnes by 2025
LONDON, Feb 15 Iran aims to export 20 to 25 million tonnes of steel annually by 2025, it said in an official statement on Wednesday, up from a previous goal of 10 million tonnes.
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. gold and copper futures fell sharply Wednesday a day after the Federal Reserve offered few clues to further monetary easing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures fell to their lowest since late January after a modest upgrade of the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic outlook gave the dollar fresh impetus and investors an excuse to lighten holdings of bullion.
* Copper futures eased, falling from a one-week high hit in the previous session as uncertainty about the outlook for demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment, with a strong dollar adding pressure to base metals prices.
ECONOMY
* U.S. import prices rose in February on sharply higher petroleum costs.
* However, there were little signs of underlying imported inflation pressures as food prices posted their largest decline in three years.
MARKETS
* World shares turned flat after initially rising on a sunny economic outlook for the U.S. whose banks passed stress tests.
* Crude oil dipped on expectations for an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG US gold 1646.00 -48.30 -2.8% 5.1% US silver 32.890 -0.691 -2.0% 17.8% US platinum 1684.70 -17.10 -1.0% 20.4% US palladium 700.00 -8.85 -1.3% 6.7% US copper 385.15 -5.10 -1.3% 12.1% (Reporting By Frank Tang)
LONDON, Feb 15 Iran aims to export 20 to 25 million tonnes of steel annually by 2025, it said in an official statement on Wednesday, up from a previous goal of 10 million tonnes.
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.
* Tata's plan to spin off entire pension still faces hurdles (Adds details, quotes)