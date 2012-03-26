NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. gold and copper futures
climbed Monday as participants monitored the performance of the
dollar while cautiously looking at the slowing economy in major
metals consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold held near $1,660 an ounce, taking a breather after
recording its first weekly rise with the focus on the
performance of the dollar and other commodity markets.
* Copper rose Monday as investors traded cautiously ahead of
key data this week, weighing up signs of improved demand in the
world's largest economy in the U.S. against lackluster demand in
top consumer China.
* A major quake hit central Chile but there was no serious
damage and big mines in the world's top copper producer were
operating normally.
* Money managers in gold futures and options cut their
bullish bets for a third straight week to the weakest level in
two months.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* European shares rose on the coattails of an unexpected
rise in a German sentiment index. Spanish stocks weakened after
an election result that could hamper the ruling party's
austerity plans.
* Crude oil declined on renewed worries over the financial
stability of the euro zone, though concerns over supplies from
the Middle East limited losses.
Prices at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1674.80 12.40 0.8% 6.9%
US silver 32.545 0.273 0.9% 16.6%
US platinum 1640.20 12.30 0.8% 17.2%
US palladium 674.15 14.25 2.2% 2.7%
US copper 385.85 5.00 1.3% 12.3%
(Reporting by Rene Pastor)