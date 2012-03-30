Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. gold futures jumped Friday following the fall in the dollar to a one month low while U.S. copper was slightly higher with gains in Europe as markets wind up the first quarter of 2012.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices edged higher Friday, helped by a drop in the U.S. dollar to one-month lows but they remained in a narrow range ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day to discuss the bloc's bailout fund.
* Copper firmed slightly Friday and was on track for an 11 percent gain the first quarter of 2012, supported by a weaker dollar and falling inventories in Asia although fears lingered of weak demand in top consumer China.
* Chile sees copper prices rising slightly in the second half of 2012 due to demand from China and supplies stayed tight, with mines working at full capacity and a lack of new projects.
* CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Exchange are on a shortlist of bidders for the London Metal Exchange, sources close to the matter said.
ECONOMY
* The Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 51.1 in March from 50.5 in February.
* U.S. February personal income at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is seen up 0.4 percent and consumption is forecast up 0.6 percent.
* The final Thomson Reuters/U. Michigan March sentiment index at 0955 EDT is seen at 74.7, vs early March's 74.3.
MARKETS
* Stocks rose and the dollar fell on the last trading day the quarter on optimism ministers will agree later Friday to almost double the euro zone's crisis-fighting funds.
* Oil steadied after three losing sessions, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies in the United States. Prices at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG US gold 1665.20 13.00 0.8% 6.3% US silver 32.510 0.518 1.6% 16.5% US platinum 1644.00 21.30 1.3% 17.5% US palladium 653.45 8.90 1.4% -0.4% US copper 382.95 3.30 0.9% 11.5%
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)