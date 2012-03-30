NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. gold futures jumped Friday following the fall in the dollar to a one month low while U.S. copper was slightly higher with gains in Europe as markets wind up the first quarter of 2012.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold prices edged higher Friday, helped by a drop in the U.S. dollar to one-month lows but they remained in a narrow range ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day to discuss the bloc's bailout fund.

* Copper firmed slightly Friday and was on track for an 11 percent gain the first quarter of 2012, supported by a weaker dollar and falling inventories in Asia although fears lingered of weak demand in top consumer China.

* Chile sees copper prices rising slightly in the second half of 2012 due to demand from China and supplies stayed tight, with mines working at full capacity and a lack of new projects.

* CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Exchange are on a shortlist of bidders for the London Metal Exchange, sources close to the matter said.

ECONOMY

* The Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 51.1 in March from 50.5 in February.

* U.S. February personal income at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is seen up 0.4 percent and consumption is forecast up 0.6 percent.

* The final Thomson Reuters/U. Michigan March sentiment index at 0955 EDT is seen at 74.7, vs early March's 74.3.

MARKETS

* Stocks rose and the dollar fell on the last trading day the quarter on optimism ministers will agree later Friday to almost double the euro zone's crisis-fighting funds.

* Oil steadied after three losing sessions, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies in the United States. Prices at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1665.20 13.00 0.8% 6.3% US silver 32.510 0.518 1.6% 16.5% US platinum 1644.00 21.30 1.3% 17.5% US palladium 653.45 8.90 1.4% -0.4% US copper 382.95 3.30 0.9% 11.5%

(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)