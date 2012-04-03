NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters is considering ending
U.S. gold futures fell Tuesday, following equities' weakness on
a stronger dollar, while copper traded nearly flat ahead of
minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold dropped as some buyers took to the sidelines
ahead of the latest Fed meeting's minutes which will be closely
watched for clues on the direction of U.S. monetary policy.
* Traders will also be watching U.S. factory orders due at
10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) as well as a key U.S. employment market
report due later in the week for fresh clues on the health of
the world's biggest economy.
* Copper dipped but held close to its highest in nearly two
months after better-than-expected manufacturing data in China
and the United States suggested economic recovery and a pick-up
in demand for industrial metals in the world's two biggest
economies.
ECONOMY
* U.S. February factory orders. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
* Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its
March 13 meeting. 2 p.m. EDT
MARKETS
* World stocks rose on the back of solid manufacturing data
in China and the United States.
* Crude oil declined on a drop in U.S. gasoline demand for
January, marking the lowest for that month since 2001.
Prices at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1674.60 -4.90 -0.3% 6.9%
US silver 32.810 -0.288 -0.9% 17.5%
US platinum 1660.00 5.10 0.3% 18.6%
US palladium 659.55 0.75 0.1% 0.5%
US copper 391.80 -0.30 -0.1% 14.0%
