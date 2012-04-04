(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
April 4 U.S. gold and copper futures fell
sharply on Wednesday, hit by follow-through selling a day after
the Federal Reserve dimmed hopes of an additional round of
monetary easing due to a better economic outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold prices fell more 3 percent to their lowest in
nearly three months, after the minutes from the Fed's March
meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was
unlikely.
* COMEX copper contracts fell for a second day, retreating
from near two-month highs, as the dollar rose and disappointment
over the Fed seeped through financial markets.
ECONOMY
* U.S. March non-manufacturing index issued by Institute for
Supply Management. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)
MARKETS
* World stocks and the euro fell after Federal Open Market
Committee minutes released Tuesday reduced hopes of fresh
asset-buying, and a weak Spanish bond sale put the euro debt
crisis back in the limelight.
* Crude oil declined on the Fed disappointment. Industry
data showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
inventories also weighed.
Prices at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1623.60 -48.50 -2.9% 3.6%
US silver 31.775 -1.490 -4.5% 13.8%
US platinum 1616.60 -43.90 -2.6% 15.5%
US palladium 649.45 -10.15 -1.5% -1.0%
US copper 382.75 -9.15 -2.4% 11.4%
