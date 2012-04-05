(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)

April 5 U.S. gold and copper futures rose on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous two sessions, as fund investors bought at lower prices brought about by diminishing hopes of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold prices climbed nearly 1 percent after falling to a near three-month low the previous day as weaker prices tempted some buyers.

* COMEX copper contracts inched up, helped by consumer buying and stabilizing appetite for risk, but any gain was expected to be limited ahead of the long Easter weekend in U.S. and European markets.

ECONOMY

* U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended March 31. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)

MARKETS

* European shares and the euro fell on fears the euro debt crisis was flaring up again ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

* Crude oil bounced back from two losing sessions on increasing worries over Iranian oil supplies being disrupted due to Western sanctions.

Prices at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1625.60 11.50 0.7% 3.8% US silver 31.340 0.296 1.0% 12.3% US platinum 1600.10 1.50 0.1% 14.3% US palladium 636.45 3.70 0.6% -3.0% US copper 380.20 1.15 0.3% 10.7% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)