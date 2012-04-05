(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
April 5 U.S. gold and copper futures rose on
Thursday after falling sharply in the previous two sessions, as
fund investors bought at lower prices brought about by
diminishing hopes of further monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold prices climbed nearly 1 percent after falling
to a near three-month low the previous day as weaker prices
tempted some buyers.
* COMEX copper contracts inched up, helped by consumer
buying and stabilizing appetite for risk, but any gain was
expected to be limited ahead of the long Easter weekend in U.S.
and European markets.
ECONOMY
* U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week
ended March 31. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
MARKETS
* European shares and the euro fell on fears the euro debt
crisis was flaring up again ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.
* Crude oil bounced back from two losing sessions on
increasing worries over Iranian oil supplies being disrupted due
to Western sanctions.
Prices at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1625.60 11.50 0.7% 3.8%
US silver 31.340 0.296 1.0% 12.3%
US platinum 1600.10 1.50 0.1% 14.3%
US palladium 636.45 3.70 0.6% -3.0%
US copper 380.20 1.15 0.3% 10.7%
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)