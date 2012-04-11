(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. gold and copper prices were slightly lower on Wednesday, trading in narrow ranges, as investors waited for direction as mixed economic readings, assessments of the European debt situation and a wavering euro muddied forecasts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold steadied, after rising for four days straight, as the intensifying euro zone debt crisis threatened to undermine the euro and offset any potential safe-haven demand for the metal.

* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,658.16 an ounce by 1224 GMT.

* COMEX benchmark June futures were off $1.70 at $1,659 an ounce by 8:33 EDT (1233 GMT).

* Copper steadied from four percent losses the prior session, holding near the $8,000 mark as twin concerns of slowing U.S. and Chinese growth curbed demand expectations for the metal, but consumer buying cushioned losses.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded higher at $8,100 a tonne than a $8,036 a tonne late on Tuesday.

* COMEX May copper eased 0.90 cent to $3.6410 per lb.

ECONOMY

* Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book report at 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT).

MARKETS

* The euro rose against the dollar as gains on stock markets encouraged traders to push it through resistance levels, but it stayed vulnerable to further selling as worries about indebted euro zone countries persisted.

* Spanish and Italian debt paused from a sell-off on Wednesday and European shares made modest gains but investors were wary of signs that the euro zone's debt problems are getting worse or that global growth is flagging.

* Crude oil edged higher to around $120 a barrel, after falling to its lowest level in almost two months, supported by increased investor appetite for riskier assets that also led to gains in equities and the euro.

Prices at 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1657.90 -2.80 -0.2% 5.8% US silver 31.615 -0.064 -0.2% 13.3% US platinum 1591.20 -2.50 -0.2% 13.7% US palladium 638.15 1.30 0.2% -2.7% US copper 364.45 -0.55 -0.2% 6.0% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean)