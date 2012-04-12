(Corrects date to April 12)

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. copper prices were higher but below early peaks after U.S. jobless claims for last week were reported at their highest since January.

Gold slipped for a second session even as the dollar declined after the U.S. data and fears re-emerged about the shaky euro zone economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold eased for a second day in a row on Thursday, but was still set for its largest weekly gain in six weeks, thanks to the toll the re-emergence of the euro zone debt crisis has taken on investor risk appetite.

* Spot gold was down 0.19 percent at $1,654.09 an ounce by 1225 GMT.

* COMEX benchmark June futures were off 0.32 percent at $1,655 an ounce by 8:45 EDT (1245 GMT).

* Copper rose more than 1 percent as risk appetite improved and the euro strengthened after a European Central Bank official suggested the bank was ready to purchase more debt, easing some worries about a debt crisis affecting the euro zone.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,112.25, up $35.75 or 0.44 percent, but off the official price of $8,145, which was up more than 1 percent from a close of $8,040 on Wednesday.

* May copper rose 0.87 percent to $3.67 per lb.

MARKETS

* European shares and the euro came under pressure as concerns grew over a revival of the euro debt crisis following a jump in Italy's borrowing costs.

* Crude oil held steady despite higher oil production by OPEC powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

ECONOMY

* Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book report at 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT).

