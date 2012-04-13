(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)

NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. gold and copper prices were lower in early trade on the back of a higher dollar and disappointing Chinese data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold eased towards $1,670 an ounce, pausing in its biggest one-week rally since late February, as the dollar recovered lost ground against the euro on concerns over Spain's financial health and after Chinese growth data missed forecasts.

* Spot gold was down 0.45 percent at $1,667.51 an ounce by 1241 GMT.

* COMEX benchmark June futures were off 0.73 percent at $1,668.4 an ounce by 8:40 EDT (1240 GMT).

* Copper fell after Chinese growth data came in below expectations, deepening worries over slower demand from the top metals consumer; while a stronger dollar and concerns about the euro zone debt crisis were also undermining the metal.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,072, down $8.75 or 0.11 percent.

* May copper slipped 1.83 percent to $3.652 per lb.

MARKETS

* World shares fought to hold steady after China's first-quarter growth fell short of expectations for the world's second largest economy.

* Crude oil eased after the economy of China expanded at the slowest rate in nearly three years.

Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1655.20 -5.00 -0.3% 5.6% US silver 31.535 0.014 0.0% 13.0% US platinum 1587.40 3.10 0.2% 13.4% US palladium 639.05 2.45 0.4% -2.6% US copper 367.05 3.10 0.8% 6.8%

