NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. gold and copper prices
were lower in early trade on the back of a higher dollar and
disappointing Chinese data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold eased towards $1,670 an ounce, pausing in its
biggest one-week rally since late February, as the dollar
recovered lost ground against the euro on concerns over Spain's
financial health and after Chinese growth data missed forecasts.
* Spot gold was down 0.45 percent at $1,667.51 an
ounce by 1241 GMT.
* COMEX benchmark June futures were off 0.73 percent
at $1,668.4 an ounce by 8:40 EDT (1240 GMT).
* Copper fell after Chinese growth data came in below
expectations, deepening worries over slower demand from the top
metals consumer; while a stronger dollar and concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis were also undermining the metal.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,072, down $8.75 or 0.11 percent.
* May copper slipped 1.83 percent to $3.652 per lb.
MARKETS
* World shares fought to hold steady after China's
first-quarter growth fell short of expectations for the world's
second largest economy.
* Crude oil eased after the economy of China expanded at the
slowest rate in nearly three years.
Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1655.20 -5.00 -0.3% 5.6%
US silver 31.535 0.014 0.0% 13.0%
US platinum 1587.40 3.10 0.2% 13.4%
US palladium 639.05 2.45 0.4% -2.6%
US copper 367.05 3.10 0.8% 6.8%
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)