LONDON Oct 17 Nickel prices recorded heavy
losses in September, but have since steadied helped by optimism
that the euro zone's debt crisis will be dealt with
successfully, but further weakness could prompt higher cost
producers to act.
"I expect nickel to fall below $18,000 again and if prices
stay there for any length of time then it would get some support
from NPI production being cut," said Will Adams of Fastmarkets.
Many analysts expect high cost Chinese nickel in pig iron
(NPI) producers to respond quickly to further price falls. Their
average costs are put at $17,000-18,000 a tonne.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months nickel price
was last indicated at $18,900 a tonne. Last month,
nickel fell to $16,800 a tonne, its lowest since December 2009.
The demand picture from the key stainless steel industry is
not particularly supportive at the moment, but that could change
around the end of the year.
"Demand is not that great, but inventories of stainless are
not that high. As the New Year comes in we see restocking
helping to boost stainless steel production," said Kaye Ayub, an
analyst at steel consultancy MEPS International.
Stainless steel accounts for around two-thirds of nickel
demand.
Further ahead rising supply from new projects is likely to
outweigh demand, but Barclays Capital said prices have fallen
far enough for now.
"We are neutral on nickel fundamentals on the view that
recent price weakness is overdone, but that recovering
production will ease market tightness progressively into 2012,"
it said in its latest weekly report.
Below are some of the more significant recent developments
in production, stocks and prices that may continue to influence
the direction of the market in the remainder of 2011.
PRODUCTION
Sept 29 - African Eagle Resources Plc is looking to
raise about $600 million to develop its Dutwa project in
Tanzania into a world class, low cost producer of nickel. The
AIM-listed exploration company will start talking to bankers
from the middle of next year and is seeking to raise the whole
amount in one go.
Sept 29 - Western Areas , Australia's third-largest
nickel miner, said it expects to conclude a new round of tenders
to sell its nickel concentrate by the end of November. With the
company's current 25,000 tonne supply contract to sell nickel
concentrate to China's largest nickel smelter, Jinchuan, due to
expire in February next year, Western Areas has significant
uncommitted nickel supplies available to smelters in 2012, a
company official said. Western Areas' first ore from its new
underground mine development at Spotted Quoll is expected in
December with a seven- to eight-year mine life based on current
ore reserves.
Sept 23 - Low grade ore, high start-up costs and an
uncertain macroeconomic climate make for a hard sell for Nickel
Mountain Resources, which is looking for around $10 million to
finance a pre-feasibility study for its Ronnbacken nickel
deposit in Sweden. But the company is confident the demand
exists for such a project, especially one using proven
technology.
Sept 21 - The Philippines' MacroAsia Corp can start
production as early as next year at its Infanta nickel mine,
part of a 1,113-hectare prospect it plans to develop with
China's Jinchuan Group, once all required permits are in, a
senior company official said.
Sept 14 - China produced 193,202 tonnes of refined nickel in
the first eight months of the year, up 52.6 percent from the
same period last year, according to the National Bureau of
Statistics.
Sept 7 - The Philippines' MacroAsia Corp said its joint
investments with China's Jinchuan Group Ltd in a nickel mine in
southwestern Palawan province may reach $1 billion.
Sept 7 - China's nickel ore imports are expected to slow in
the second half compared with the first, an executive at the
country's top nickel producer Jinchuan Group told Reuters. A
company official also said China's nickel output is expected to
be 440,000 tonnes this year.
Sept 5 - China's Jinchuan Group Ltd is to invest in two
laterite mines in the Philippines after signing agreements with
two companies last week. Jinchuan, China's top nickel producer
and third-biggest copper producer, will join Zamora Group and
Macroasia Group to develop two laterite mines in Palawan Island
in the Philippines, a statement on the Chinese firm's website
said.
Jinchuan is building annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes of
copper, 100,000 tonnes of ferro-nickel and 20,000-30,000 tonnes
of nickel in the southeast Chinese region of Guangxi. In 2011,
Jinchuan plans to increase production to 130,000-140,000 tonnes
of nickel and 500,000 tonnes of copper, compared to about
130,000 tonnes of nickel and less than 400,000 tonnes of copper
in 2010.
STOCKS
LME nickel stocks resumed this year's general downtrend in
September. Having breached the psychological 100,000 tonne level
early on, they ended the month at 97,704 tonnes from 104,502
tonnes at the end of August.
Inventories have continued to fall in October and on
Monday were at 90,924 tonnes, their lowest since early
2009.
At the end of last month LME nickel stocks amounted to
almost 23 days of demand.
PRICES
Nickel prices ended September at $17,600 a tonne, down
sharply from $22,200 the previous month as industrial metals
were punished by worries that the euro zone debt crisis would
hit demand.
On Sept. 23, three-months nickel prices fell to $16,800 a
tonne, their lowest since December 2009.
The market has recouped some of those losses, but prices
have since held to a narrow range, mainly between $18,000 and
$19,000 a tonne, as demand worries persist.
(3000 Xtra users can access Reuters Metal Production
Database (MPD) by clicking on:
here)
(Compiled by Karen Norton; Editing by Alison Birrane)