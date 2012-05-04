* Traders see good availability of tin in spot market

* Traders say new rules designed to prevent queues for tin, nickel

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, May 4 Premiums for tin and nickel in Europe are unlikely to be affected by planned increases in deliveries of the two metals from London Metal Exchange-monitored warehouses, given that producers already supply enough to meet demand, traders said.

The exchange (LME) said last week its board had accepted in principle a proposal for warehousing companies to deliver at least 60 tonnes a day of tin or nickel or a combination of the two metals.

The proposal is designed to provide greater access to metals that have a smaller share of the overall market, such as tin and nickel, so that customers do not have to endure lengthy waiting times to take delivery on contracts from warehouses, where there are already long queues for aluminium deliveries.

Metal warehouses are part of a global network monitored by the LME, the world's leading marketplace for industrial materials, which aims to ensure metal traded via its contracts can be delivered reliably.

With almost 87 percent of tin stored in warehouses in the Malaysia's Johor, the wait for tin from LME warehouses could stretch to six to eight weeks before the new rules, traders said, but dealers have been avoiding the queues by getting their material directly from Indonesian producers in the spot market.

"This (new plan by the LME) would have an impact on (commodity trader Glencore unit) Pacorini, because tin and nickel is mainly handled by them. At the moment it's about an eight-week wait to get tin, but I am not going to cancel a warrant to find out whether I have to wait two months for material," a physical tin trader said.

He said availability of material from Indonesia, the world's top exporter of tin, had improved after smelters in Bangka island early this year abandoned a two-month self-imposed tin ingot export ban, which was intended to prop up falling prices.

"We have seen good availability from Indonesian producers, and we have no problems getting access to material. So we are seeing steady premiums," he added.

NO DUMPING GROUND

Premiums in Rotterdam for high-grade tin SN-CN over the LME cash price were quoted at $625 to $650 a tonne, and for standard-grade tin SN-MY at $400 to $450 a tonne.

Nickel premiums for cut NI-RDM-CT and fullplate NI-RDM-FP material in Rotterdam, paid over the LME cash price, were quoted at $250 to $275 and $20 to $100 a tonne, respectively, while briquette NI-RDM-BRQ was lower at $150 to $180 due to ample availability of material.

"Most of the nickel is stored in Rotterdam, and you can pick it up fairly easily, but they have done this in case people start moving large amounts of material to Pacorini sheds in Vlissingen and suddenly it comes up behind the aluminium there," a physical nickel trader said.

"They (the LME) don't want warehouses with big aluminium queues to be a dumping ground."

Glencore's Pacorini Metals owns most of the warehouses in Vlissingen, while all the big warehouse operators have LME-listed sheds in Johor.

Glencore declined to comment.

Over the past few months, queues for metals such as aluminium have started to build up at LME-registered warehouses Vlissingen and in Johor, resulting in delays of up to a year in collecting metal.

"They notice that nickel has started to be put behind Vlissingen queues, and this is as a reaction to that, and also in Johor where MSC (Malaysia Smelting Corporation) tin is stuck behind the aluminium queue," a second nickel trader said.

While appearing to tolerate the aluminium queues, the LME also last week delisted Vlissingen from taking delivery of copper to head off warehousing strategies that would force long queues.

The queues enable warehousing companies to hold onto metal for as long as possible, while financing deals tie up metal and direct the little free float that is left to a limited number of locations. (editing by Jane Baird)