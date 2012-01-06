LONDON Jan 6 Copper prices briefly reversed losses on Friday following better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls, but a weak euro kept gains in check.

By 1342 GMT, benchmark copper on London Metal Exchange was largely flat $7,514.50 a tonne, from a close of $7,540 on Thursday, having briefly pushed higher to $7,560 in the wake of data showing U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs in December.

(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)