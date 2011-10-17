LONDON Oct 17 Zinc prices fell sharply in September and while the ensuing rebound has been muted by the prospect of at least another year of over-supply, the downside for the market may be limited.

Giles Lloyd of consultancy CRU Group said there would be some support from cuts in high-cost mine production in China.

"In my view you've got a certain amount of cost support. Between $2,200 and $1,800 probably half a million tonnes of swing capacity mine output in China could go off stream," he said.

There had been recent evidence of slowing demand for zinc in Europe, but the net effect of that softening consumption and production curbs could even be a moderating surplus, he added.

Fastmarkets analyst Will Adams said there was room for prices to fall much further, but thought $1,800 was the level at which the market would get nervous about supply cuts.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months zinc price was last indicated at $1,906 a tonne. In September it fell to $1,821, its lowest since July 2010.

Demand in developed nations had started to turn "very soggy", according to Claire Hassall of industry consultants CHR Metals.

She did not anticipate much of a supply response to rectify the imbalance, in part because prices for co-products such as copper and silver would have to fall sharply.

"We currently feel (zinc) prices will not fall enough to force a supply adjustment. We'll carry on with a structural surplus and we're not going to put off projects," she said.

Hassall said she expected prices to generally trade sideways in coming months, albeit with a possible slight downwards bias.

Below are some of the more significant recent developments in production, stocks and prices that may continue to influence the direction of the market in the remainder of 2011.

PRODUCTION

Sept 21 - A strike at Iberian Minerals Aguas Tenidas copper-zinc-lead mine in Spain was called off after unions and management resumed talks.

Sept 14 - The global zinc market was in surplus by 237,000 tonnes in the first seven months of the year, according to the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG). Figures show global refined zinc use was 7.274 million tonnes in January to July, up from 7.165 million in the same period last year. World refined zinc output was 7.511 million tonnes, compared with 7.305 million a year earlier.

Sept 14 - China produced 3,410,000 tonnes of refined zinc in the first eight months of the year, up 5.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Mine output rose by 12.2 percent over the same period to reach 2,631,000 tonnes.

Sept 6 - The Glencore International-controlled Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso will start shipments of concentrate by June 2012, rapidly building to an annual rate of 90,000 tonnes contained metal, joint venture partner Blackthorn Resources said.

STOCKS

LME zinc stocks ended September at 818,825 tonnes, down from 855,850 tonnes the previous month.

A downtrend has been in place since early August, but the consensus is that this is not a reflection of consumer demand.

In July, LME inventories pulled up just short of 900,000 tonnes, their highest in over 16 years. In October, they fell through the 800,000 tonne level for the first time in six months.

At the end of September, LME stocks amounted to 23-1/2 days of demand.

Meanwhile, deliverable Shanghai zinc stocks stood at 401,273 tonnes at the end of last month, down from 417,784 tonnes a month earlier.

Commercial stocks of zinc were 1.914 million tonnes or 5.8 weeks of demand at the end of July, up from 1.888 million or 5.4 weeks the previous month and 1.476 million tonnes or 5.0 weeks at the end of 2010.

PRICES

Zinc prices ended September at $1,860 a tonne, down sharply from $2,292 the previous month as worries grew over a spreading euro zone debt crisis and slowing economic growth.

The month's low of $1,821 was recorded on Sept. 21, its lowest since July 2010.

A recovery has proved muted, with the market weighed down by expectations of another year of over-supply in 2012.

That low was briefly exceeded in early October, when three-months fell to $1,820 a tonne. Since regaining the $1,900 a tonne level, the market has since appeared happy simply to try and consolidate above there.

(3000 Xtra users can access Reuters Metal Production Database (MPD) by clicking on: here) (Compiled by Karen Norton; Editing by Alison Birrane)