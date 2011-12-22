LONDON Dec 22 Zinc was one of the few
industrial metals to end November in the plus column and while
the demand outlook is not too bright, the recent supply response
suggests the downside for prices is limited.
High cost producers in China in particular have started to
feel the pinch.
"We are beginning to see something of a supply response,
more in the way of producers holding back from selling
concentrates and metal, so the downside does look relatively
limited," said Barclays Capital metals analyst Gayle Berry.
Barclays expected zinc prices to trade in a $2,000 to $2,500
a tonne range next year.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months zinc price
was last indicated at $1,862 a tonne.
Graham Deller of industry consultants CRU Group expected
prices to regain the $2,000 level in early 2012.
While demand had weakened, so too had supply so the net
result was that the global market was still looking at a surplus
of around 200,000-300,000 tonnes, no worse than expectations six
months ago, he said.
But Fastmarkets analyst Will Adams still thought prices had
further to fall, with $1,800 a trigger level for more output
cuts, particularly in top producer China.
Below are some of the more significant recent developments
in production, stocks and prices that may continue to influence
the direction of the market in the remainder of 2011 and into
next year.
PRODUCTION
Nov 28 - Glencore was in "advanced talks" to take a
majority stake in the Rosh Pinah lead-zinc mine in Namibia, a
source close to the situation said. The sale to
Glencore of the 50.04 percent stake held by Exxaro Resources
and a further 30 percent held by Namibian empowerment
groups was confirmed on Dec. 15. The deal is subject to
regulatory approvals from Namibia and South Africa.
Nov 16 - The global zinc market was in surplus by 275,000
tonnes in the first nine months of the year, according to the
International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG). The figures
showed global refined zinc use was 9.445 million tonnes in
January to September, up from 9.332 million in the same period
last year. World refined zinc output was 9.720 million tonnes,
compared with 9.467 million a year earlier.
Nov 2 - Bolivia awarded a Chinese consortium called Henan
Yuguang International Economic & Technical Cooperation a
contract to build two zinc smelters at a cost of roughly $500
million, the Bolivian government said. The state-owned Chinese
group will provide financing for the project and the smelters
are seen coming on line in 2015, according to the head of
Bolivian state mining firm Comibol.
PRICES
Zinc prices made some headway in November, ending the month
at $2,071 a tonne, up from $2,000 at the end of October.
While sentiment for the most part remained gloomy, zinc
avoided a re-test of the previous month's lows just above
$1,700.
Most of the market's gains, however, were made on the last
day of the month following news of a coordinated move by major
central banks to provide liquidity to the financial system.
But concerns for global economic prospects and a potential
negative impact on demand took its toll on prices again in
December.
STOCKS
LME zinc stocks continued the downtrend in place since early
August and finished the month at 741,350 tonnes, down from
777,275 tonnes the previous month.
Declines continued into early December when inventories
reached their lowest since April. But deliveries into warehouses
in New Orleans later saw the overall LME total jump back up to
just below 760,000 tonnes.
Further big increases have since pushed them back above
800,000 tonnes for the first time since early October. But they
are still well below levels of almost 900,000 tonnes reached in
July, when they were at their highest in more than 16 years.
At the end of November LME stocks equated to around 21-1/2
days of demand.
Deliverable Shanghai warehouse stocks stood at 368,939
tonnes at the end of November, down from 375,288 tonnes in
October.
Global commercial stocks of zinc at the end of September
were 1,853,400 tonnes or 5.2 weeks of demand, up from 1,900,800
tonnes or 5.7 weeks the previous month and from 1,562,000 tonnes
or 5.0 weeks at the end of last year, according to the ILZSG.
