MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications giant America Movil is set to be knocked off its perch as the top-weighted company on Mexico's benchmark stock index, after a quarterly rebalancing that takes effect on Tuesday.

The shares of the region's biggest pay TV and wireless company will carry a 12.73 percent weight on Mexico's IPC index, overtaken by retailer and bottling firm Femsa , with 13.03 percent.

The IPC represents the country's 35 most liquid shares.

America Movil held a 14.45 weight in the index from September to November, versus Femsa's 12.03 weight, but its share price has tumbled over the past six months.

The firm reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years last month due to a sharp depreciation in Latin America's currencies and a squeeze on its profit margins by tougher regulation in Mexico, its biggest market.

The other three highest-weighted firms in the IPC are Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, with 8.64 percent; broadcaster Grupo Televisa, with 8.58 percent; and bank Grupo Financiero Banorte, with 8.40 percent. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)