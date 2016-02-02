MEXICO CITY Feb 2 Mexico's central bank on Tuesday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in an auction after a sharp slump in the peso currency.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.4289 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggerd when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Elinor Comlay)