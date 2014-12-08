DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexico's central bank said on Monday that it will start a dollar auction program on Tuesday to help cushion the peso, which has seen a sharp slump.
The central bank said in a statement that it will offer $200 million a day at an auction that would be triggered whenever the peso has shed more than 1.5 percent from the previous session's fix rate. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Jean Luis Arce)
Political and general news
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.