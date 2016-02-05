MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico's central bank said on Friday it sold an additional $5 million in its second auction during the session after a sharp slump in the peso currency .

The central bank, which sold $195 million earlier in the day, sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.3741 pesos per dollar.

A second auction was triggered by a 1.5 percent slide compared to Thursday's fix rate. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)