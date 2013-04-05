BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's peso extended sharp gains on Friday, breaking a key level at 12.20 per dollar as it traded at its strongest in more than 19 months.
The peso firmed almost 1 percent to as strong as 12.1940 per dollar.
Mexico's peso may keep gaining ground due to optimism about the new government's economic reform plans and expectations the country could see a credit ratings upgrade this year.
Traders said investors took advantage of a steep sell off in the peso early in the session on weak U.S. jobs data to pile into the currency.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.