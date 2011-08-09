MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 The yield on Mexico's
benchmark one-month Cetes was expected to edge up at Tuesday's
auction.
The yield on the 28-day Cetes, or T-bills, was seen rising
1 basis point to 3.97 percent, according to the average
forecast of 10 dealers surveyed by Reuters.
Foreign investors looking for better yields than developed
markets have piled into short-term Mexican debt this year,
pushing short-term Cetes below the central bank's 4.50 percent
target for interbank overnight lending.
Yields on longer-term Cetes were expected to rise, with the
three-month T-bill yield seen up 3 basis points to 4.18
percent. The six-month T-bill yield was seen adding 3 basis
points to 4.45 percent.
Mexico's 30-year bond yield was seen at 7.63 percent, down
35 basis points from its previous auction on June 28.
TERM PREVIOUS THIS WEEK'S EXPECTED
RATE SURVEY CHANGE
(pct) (pct)
28-DAY 3.96 28-DAY 3.97 + 1 bps
91-DAY 4.15 91-DAY 4.18 + 3 bps
175-DAY 4.42 182-DAY 4.45 + 3 bps
(Reporting by Lorena Segura, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)