MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 The yield on Mexico's benchmark one-month Cetes was expected to edge up at Tuesday's auction.

The yield on the 28-day Cetes, or T-bills, was seen rising 1 basis point to 3.97 percent, according to the average forecast of 10 dealers surveyed by Reuters.

Foreign investors looking for better yields than developed markets have piled into short-term Mexican debt this year, pushing short-term Cetes below the central bank's 4.50 percent target for interbank overnight lending.

Yields on longer-term Cetes were expected to rise, with the three-month T-bill yield seen up 3 basis points to 4.18 percent. The six-month T-bill yield was seen adding 3 basis points to 4.45 percent.

Mexico's 30-year bond yield was seen at 7.63 percent, down 35 basis points from its previous auction on June 28.

TERM PREVIOUS THIS WEEK'S EXPECTED

RATE SURVEY CHANGE

(pct) (pct) 28-DAY 3.96 28-DAY 3.97 + 1 bps 91-DAY 4.15 91-DAY 4.18 + 3 bps 175-DAY 4.42 182-DAY 4.45 + 3 bps (Reporting by Lorena Segura, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)