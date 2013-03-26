MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday in their biggest one-day jump in more than 14 months, helped by the continued rebound in shares of America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm.

America Movil stock gained nearly 2 percent. The stock has rallied back more than 13 percent from an around 4-year low hit on March 15 as investors bet a slump on concerns about tougher regulation were overblown.

The IPC stock index rose 1.78 percent, also boosted by a 4.44 percent rise in bottler and convenience chain operator Femsa.