MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexico stocks slumped on Monday, breaking key support levels that could bode for further losses, as fears about the health of global banks combined with worries of new recessions in the United States and Europe.

The IPC stock index .MXX closed down 3.57 percent to 33,880.02 points.

The IPC fell through its one-year exponential moving average and the 34,000 level, which coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)