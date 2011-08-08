MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks tumbled to their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday as a U.S. debt downgrade rattled global markets, spurring the steepest one-day local rout since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX closed down 5.88 percent at 31,715.78 points, its lowest since Aug. 31, 2010. The IPC saw its worst one-day percentage loss since Oct. 22, 2008. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)