BRIEF-Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Mexican stocks jumped by the most in seven weeks to a one-month high on Tuesday, helped by a report by the Guardian newspaper that said France and Germany have agreed to enlarge a euro zone rescue fund.
The IPC stock index .MXX added 2.6 percent to 35,011.71 points in its best one-day percentage gain since Aug. 29.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)