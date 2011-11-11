MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexico's peso firmed on Friday after President Felipe Calderon said the helicopter crash that killed Mexican Interior Minister Francisco Blake happened in cloudy conditions and could have been an accident.
The peso MXN= MXN=D2 firmed 0.51 percent to 13.4715 per dollar.
Earlier, the peso gave up gains of more than 1 percent amid concerns the incident could be linked to the country's bloody drug war. [ID:nN1E7AA12J] (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.