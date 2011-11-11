MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexico's peso firmed on Friday after President Felipe Calderon said the helicopter crash that killed Mexican Interior Minister Francisco Blake happened in cloudy conditions and could have been an accident.

The peso MXN= MXN=D2 firmed 0.51 percent to 13.4715 per dollar.

Earlier, the peso gave up gains of more than 1 percent amid concerns the incident could be linked to the country's bloody drug war. [ID:nN1E7AA12J] (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)