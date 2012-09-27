UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexico held steady the amount of peso denominated debt it plans sell in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said it did not plan any further big auctions after selling a 5-year, 10-year and 30-year paper and a 10-year inflation-linked Udibono this year is auctions run by a syndicate of banks.
Solid growth, a relatively low public deficit and higher interest rates than developed markets has fueled record inflows into Mexican local-currency debt since 2010.
Foreign holdings of peso-denominated debt was at an all-time high of 1.372 trillion Mexican pesos ($107.18 billion) as of Sept. 14, central bank data showed.
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
LONDON, Feb 26 Over the years, euro zone economic growth has been a bit like the Sirens in Homer's Odyssey: singing a song of promise, only to end up pulling you onto the rocks. Will it be different this time?
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.