TREASURIES-Long-dated yields sink to one-month low on Trump uncertainty

* Trump's healthcare setback weighs on Treasury yields * U.S. two-year note yields fall to one-month low as well * U.S. two-year note auction posts decent results (Adds comments, details of U.S. 2-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields dropped to one-month lows on Monday, weighed down by growing doubts about the Trump administration's ability to deliver on its campaign promise to bolster