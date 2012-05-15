MEXICO CITY May 15 Mexico's peso fell along with shares on Tuesday on worries that new elections in Greece would put in danger its bailout package.

Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 1.29 percent to 37,854 points, at a 1-month low while the peso weakened as much as 0.6 percent to 13.8226, hitting a more than four month low against the dollar.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)