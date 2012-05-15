BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
MEXICO CITY May 15 Mexico's peso fell along with shares on Tuesday on worries that new elections in Greece would put in danger its bailout package.
Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 1.29 percent to 37,854 points, at a 1-month low while the peso weakened as much as 0.6 percent to 13.8226, hitting a more than four month low against the dollar.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)