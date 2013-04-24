MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexico's stocks briefly
extended sharp losses on Wednesday as shares in miner Grupo
Mexico sank around 7 percent to a nearly 8-month
low before quickly rebounding.
The sharp drop in the Grupo Mexico shares triggered the
Mexican markets circuit breakers to suspend trading. The shares
snapped back to trade flat once they resumed trading. Traders
said the drop was spurred by a large, mispriced trade.
The IPC stock index sank over 2 percent as Grupo
Mexico fell, but bounced back to trade down 1.54 percent at
42,251 points, hit by losses in shares of bottler Coca-Cola
Femsa and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico following the
companies' earnings reports.