Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday, slipping past the key 33,000 point level to its lowest since last September after an early bounce on better-than-expected U.S. payrolls data failed to hold up.
The IPC stock index .MXX lost 1.01 percent to 32,986 points. Analysts said the U.S. data failed to ease fears about slowing U.S. growth while the market also worries about Europe's widening debt crisis and the possibility of a U.S. debt downgrade. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.