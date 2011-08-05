MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday, slipping past the key 33,000 point level to its lowest since last September after an early bounce on better-than-expected U.S. payrolls data failed to hold up.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 1.01 percent to 32,986 points. Analysts said the U.S. data failed to ease fears about slowing U.S. growth while the market also worries about Europe's widening debt crisis and the possibility of a U.S. debt downgrade. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)