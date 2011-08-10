MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Mexico's peso sank on Wednesday and stocks slumped as fears about possible trouble at French banks due to Europe's debt crisis added to concerns about another recession in the United States.

The peso MXN=MEX01 lost 2.16 percent to 12.2950 per dollar. The cost of dollars in pesos shot above its 200-week simple moving average.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 2.14 percent to 31,686 points, heading back to its lowest level since late August 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)