BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's stock exchange briefly suspended trading on Tuesday, the exchange said.
The IPC stock index resumed trading after a more than 20 minute halt, rising 1.58 percent at 38,660 points, about the same level when trading was suspended.
The exchange did not explain the reason for the stoppage. (Reporting by Liz Salazar)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.