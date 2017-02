MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico's peso weakened on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep down interest rates for at least another two years to support the flagging U.S. economy, but policymakers did not detail any new stimulus plans.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 whipsawed after the statement, briefly firming before sinking back to 12.3955 per dollar, 0.74 percent weaker.

The IPC stock index .MXX pared back gains of more than 2 percent, but still traded 1.72 percent higher. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)