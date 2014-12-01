(Adds minister's comments on lower taxes)

MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's finance minister told local radio on Monday that the domestic foreign exchange market is orderly and he does not see a need to intervene.

Mexico's peso slumped to a 2-1/2 year intraday low on Monday before recovering somewhat.

The Mexican currency shed more than 3 percent last month amid concerns about higher interest rates in the United States and a sharp drop in oil prices. Mexico is one of the top crude exporters to the United States.

"As long as the market is ordered, has liquidity, as it clearly does, the authority ... will not intervene in the market," Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said in a radio interview.

Unlike other emerging market countries that favor intervention to prop up currencies, Mexico is committed to a flexible exchange rate. The finance ministry and the central bank jointly set currency policy, but the ministry casts the deciding vote.

Videgaray also said the government was not opposed to lowering taxes eventually if economic conditions allowed.

Videgaray previously pledged not to raise taxes through the rest of his term after he pushed through increases for this year that have been blamed for crimping growth.

"We have never said that taxes should not be lowered," Videgaray said. "We are not opposed to discussing this."

Mexican lawmakers have already approved tax codes for next year, and Videgaray said any discussion about lower taxes would have to take place once the framework for 2016 is looked at, which will happen in the later part of next year. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez. Editing by Andre Grenon)