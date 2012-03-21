UPDATE 1-Orange CEO says not planning to buy Vivendi's Canal Plus
PARIS, Feb 23 France's number one telecoms group Orange is not planning to buy Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus, chief executive Stephane Richard said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index hit a 14-month high on Wednesday with America Movil leading gains.
The index gained 1 percent to trade at 38,434.41 points, hitting levels not reached since January 2011.
Shares for America Movil rose more than 1 percent, recovering from 5-month lows hit last week. The stock accounts for more than 20 percent of the index weighting. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
PARIS, Feb 23 France's number one telecoms group Orange is not planning to buy Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus, chief executive Stephane Richard said on Thursday.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
* Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 December 2016