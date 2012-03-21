MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index hit a 14-month high on Wednesday with America Movil leading gains.

The index gained 1 percent to trade at 38,434.41 points, hitting levels not reached since January 2011.

Shares for America Movil rose more than 1 percent, recovering from 5-month lows hit last week. The stock accounts for more than 20 percent of the index weighting. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)