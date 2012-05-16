BRIEF-CT REIT reports FFO for quarter was $0.274 per unit
* CT REIT reports strong fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
MEXICO CITY May 16 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after euro zone central bank sources' comments that the European Central Bank has stopped monetary policy operations to some Greek banks added to concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
The IPC stock index shed 1.08 percent to 37,528 points, also hurt by a more than 10 percent tumble in shares of retailer Elektra after its stock was dropped from the MSCI Mexico Index. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Biox corp - production of methylesters at hamilton facility was 16.2 million litres in q1 2017
* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015