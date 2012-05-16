MEXICO CITY May 16 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after euro zone central bank sources' comments that the European Central Bank has stopped monetary policy operations to some Greek banks added to concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

The IPC stock index shed 1.08 percent to 37,528 points, also hurt by a more than 10 percent tumble in shares of retailer Elektra after its stock was dropped from the MSCI Mexico Index. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)