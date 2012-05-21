BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexican shares gained on Monday, rebounding from a six-day losing streak and led by sharp rises in Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Mexico's IPC stock index added 1.26 percent to 37,341 points. Retailer Wal-Mart's shares jumped 3.89 percent, putting it on track for its sharpest rise since the company's shares plummeted after the New York Times uncovered an alleged bribery scheme in Mexico on April 21. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.