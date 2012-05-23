BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican shares fell sharply on Wednesday on worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone and concern that an informal European Union summit will not come up with fresh measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index fell as much as 1.21 percent to 37,027 points. The index has fallen seven of the last eight sessions. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.